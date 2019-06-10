Review: Kolaigaran – You’ll do more than just kill time

Murder mysteries always strike a chord if made crisp and clear. Here comes Kolaigaran by Andrew Louis. As the title suggests, it is about a man who commits murder(s) and how he is nailed by an investigating officer.

The whodunit genre is a cat-and-mouse game between the two and who prevails in the end.

A man is found murdered and the police officer believes that he was killed by a young woman and her mother. But their neighbour says that he is the murderer. What happens then forms the crux of the story.

Starring Vijay Antony and Arjun in pivotal roles, Kolaigaran is a taut thriller without any cliches that you see in this genre of movies. The film begins with a murder and a man confessing to the crime. Prabhakaran (Vijay Antony) is fixed for the act.

A flashback reveals Karthikeyan (Arjun), a police officer, being called in to investigate the murder of an unidentified male. He soon finds out that the victim is Vamsi, the relative of a minister in Andhra Pradesh. And that he had been stalking Dharini (Ashima Narwal) and her mom. Karthikeyan suspects the mother and daughter, but Prabhakaran, who happens to be their neighbour, claims it is he who has murdered Vamsi.

Vijay Antony with a perplexed look on his face suits the role well. He brings out the right emotions.

After a few average outings, he seems to be back on track with Kolaigaran.

Arjun, as usual, does his role with ease. He fits the role of an investigative officer well.

Andrew Louis’s script has immense detailing. He has loaded the movie with enough mystery elements and suspense grows all through the film.

Simon King’s background score adds strength to the script.

Kolaigaran is an engaging drama that ends well. A convincing screenplay holds the key.