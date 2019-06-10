Split wide open in Nadigar Sangam

Chennai: Come 23 June, elections for Nadigar Sangam will be held. And, the battle lines are already drawn. Nassers Pandavar Ani will take on a team headed by actor-director-producer K Bhagyaraj, which has been named after Swami Sandakardas.

Industry pundits say, “If the last election was about Naidgar Sangam building that saw a see-saw battle between Vishal and Sarathkumar, the crux has not changed this time, but the opponents are. Nasser, Vishal and co will face a bitter battle from Bhagyaraj, Ishari Ganesh and team.”

Disappointment over the functioning of the present team and non-completion of the ambitious and long-delayed Nadigar Sangam building are being cited as the main reasons for the formation of the new team.

Bhagyaraj will fight against Nasser for president’s post, while Vishal will clash with Ishari Ganesh. Karthi will face Prashanth for treasurer’s post. Interestingly, Gayathri Raghuram, Aarthi, Sangeetha, Kutty Padmini and Udhaya have taken Sankaradas Swami Ani.

A total of 19 members have filed their nominations for executive committee members from Pandavar Ani including Khushbu, Kovai Sarala and Manobala. Remember Bhagyaraj had supported Pandavar Ani during the last elections.

According to Bhagyaraj, “I want to make sure the sangam does not split any further. Just like how Modi said that he is working for the country as chowkidar, we too will be doing the same here.”

“A few blame entry of politics in sangam elections. It is more like a clash between ruling and opposition parties through these two teams. It would be a keenly-contested elections,” say sources.

However Nasser, whose nomination was proposed by Kamal Haasan, said, “It is a fight for welfare of sangam. There was no threat from anyone to us. I am confident that money power can’t buy votes for anyone. People will chose the right people.”