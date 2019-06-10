Status check on actor Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Potri’

After Kaappaan, actor Suriya is busy shooting for Soorarai Potri, a film by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Sutrru-fame.

The movie has music by G V Prakash Kumar.

Aparna Balamurali of Sarvam Thaala Mayam is the heroine.

G V Prakash has already completed the music for the movie. Interestingly, the first schedule of the movie has been shot as planned, say sources close to the unit.

Reports say that Kaappaan would be out this August. And though it managed mixed reviews, Suriya’s last film NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, managed a good opening at the box office.

Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi play female leads in the film.