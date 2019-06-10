Vivekananda College enter Super League of YSCA Trophy

Chennai: RKM Vivekananda College defeated AVM Rajeshwari by eight wickets and became the first team to enter the Super League in the 50th All India YSCA Trophy.

AVM Rajeshwari was bundled out for 96 in 30 overs and Vivekananda chased the total in 15.2 overs for the loss of two wickets with Praveen top-scoring with 41.

Scores

AVM RAJESWARI 96 for 8 in 30 overs( S.M.Karthik Anand 28 not out) lost to RKM Vivekananda College 97 for 2 in 15.2 overs( Praveen 41, Shubang Mishra 32)

Player of the match: Sai Srivatsan of RKM Vivekananda College

Apollo Tyres(Vinoth 52,Jawahar 42, Sreeram 43) beat RR Donnelley 155 allout in 28.1 overs (N.G.Dinesh 31, Prabhu 32, Jawahar 4 for 34)

Player of the match: Jawahar of Apollo Tyres