Mahindra Treo Yaari launched in Chennai at Rs 1.71L

Chennai: Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd has launched its electric three-wheeler range Treo and Treo Yaari in Tamilnadu, with prices starting from Rs 1.71 lakh.

The Treo SHT is vailable from Rs 2.70 lakh, with the Yaari being the affordable variant. Both models are available in hard top weather proof variants.

According to Mahindra Electric, Treo is India’s first lithium-ion electric three-wheeler platform that provides eco-friendly last mile mobility.

CEO, Mahindra Electric, Mahesh Babu, “The biggest USP of the vehicle (Mahindra Treo) is increase in customer savings thanks to its low-maintenance and running costs. We are committed to offer the best after sales support through Mahindra’s wide spread dealer network. With Mahindra Treo, its users will definitely earn more per kilometre when compared to a conventional three-wheeler.”