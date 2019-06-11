Payoneer launches digital FIRC for SMB export growth

Chennai: Digital payment platform, Payoneer, has announced the launch of its digital FIRC solution for eCommerce and Service sector exporters.

A release from the firm said Payoneer’s fintech platform solutions enable international expansion for businesses of all sizes. Sellers and services exporters in India are required to furnish a Foreign Inward Remittance Certificate (FIRC), it added.

Head of South Asia, Payoneer, Rohit Kulkarni, said, “Payoneer works closely with our banking partners to solve challenges faced by our customers. Sellers are not only able to get FIRCs in near real time, but also use this to claim GST refunds and various incentives offered by the government to exporters. This new digital FIRC service allows us to strengthen our commitment to make it as easy as possible for SMBs to expand globally.”

A release said with the launch of digital FIRCs, Payoneer customers get this document directly through email, without having to make any requests, at no additional cost.