Suicide pact: Girl dies, boyfriend survives in Chennai

Chennai: A college student was found dead in a lodge at Chepauk here, while her boyfriend who consumed poison along with her is battling for life at a government hospital in the city.

The 21-year-old victim was a B.Com student of a private college. She checked into the lodge at 3.45 pm yesterday along with her male friend aged 23 of Sowcarpet. He was working at a marketing firm in the city. The hotel manager alerted the police when the duo did not respond to the knocks on the door for a long time. Triplicane police arrived at the spot and found them lying unconscious at 7.30 am today.

They were rushed to hospital, where Kajal was declared brought dead, Sumer is being treated by doctors.

Police are yet to find out what poison they had consumed and the reason behind taking the extreme step. Preliminary investigation revealed that they had been in a relationship for the past three years.

In an unrelated case, a mother and son who had rented a room at a lodge on EVR Salai on the pretext of a medical check up also attempted suicide, which claimed the life of the son.

The duo is said to have consumed poison. It is said, they decided to end their lives due to financial troubles. Periamet police have registered a case.