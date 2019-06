TNCA inter-districts tournament: Gokul, Jai Simha impress with ball

Chennai: Riding on a fantastic spell from G Gokul Dharinesh who took five for 14, Tirupur romped to a 144-run win over Kanyakumari in the TNCA-Inter Districts U-16 tournament for PR Thevar Trophy.

Set to chase 251 in 50 overs, Kanyakumari was bundled out for 106 unable to withstand the onslaught of Gokul.

In another match, J Jai Simha scalped six for 17 to bowl Tiruvannamalai to an emphatic 85-run win over Sivagangai.

Brief scores:

At Tirupur

Tirupur 250/3 in 50 overs (A D Siyam Vikas 35, S Karthic Kumar 74, V Nitin Pranaav 71, S J Arun Kumar 52*) bt Kanyakumari 106 in 35.3 overs (H N Mohamed Nafees 54*, T Shree Hari 3 for 42, G Gokul Dharinesh 5/14);

Tiruvallur 268/4 in 50 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 123, Ragav R Nair 30, S Subash 68) bt Tiruchirapalli 125 in 42.3 overs (R K T Shri Haran 40, P Arjun Thapa 3/18, S R Athul Jaishankar 3/18).

At Thanjavur

Thanjavur 56 in 29.3 overs (G Govinth 3/9, S Vinay 4/9) lost to Coimbatore 57/1 in 7.1 overs (S Harjith 36*);

Madurai 90 in 34.5 overs (Sandeep Praveen Kumar 6/15) lost to Kancheepuram 91/5 in 28.4 overs (R Swaminathan 32*).

At Tiruvannamalai

Pondicherry 89 in 36.2 overs (Y Marimuthu 3/22) lost to Thoothukudi 90/7 in 14.4 overs (M Madhavan 35*, S Harsha Varthanan 4/18);

Tiruvannamalai 180 in 47.3 overs (B Vignaprakash 44) bt Sivagangai 95 in 31.2 overs (J Jai Simha 6/17).

At Theni

Erode 128 in 48 overs (M Kamalesh 35, N Ashok Kumar 4/19, M Vinoth 3/27) lost to Villupuram 129/6 in 45.3 overs (S Mohamed Ibrahim 53, M Vikram 36);

Theni 183/8 in 50 overs (M Dhannesh 42, R Kishore Kumar 43, C Liladhar Micon 33*) bt Pudukottai 75 in 24.2 overs (R Poosalar 35, R Kishore Kumar 4/36).

At Virudhunagar

Dharmapuri 148/9 in 50 overs (M Sadhurvedhi 48*, R Dhanush 32, S Reshikesh 3/17) bt Virudhunagar 141 in 38.3 overs (B Vijaya Adithan 41, R Dhanush 4/40);

Tirunelveli 199 in 49.5 overs (K K Shanmugarajan 37, A Arshad Ahamed Khan 31, A P Pragadeesh 61, S Yohendra 3/51) bt Nagapattinam 81 in 28 overs (R Aadhi Kesavan 3/30, A Muniraj 4/19, A P Pragadeesh 3/3).