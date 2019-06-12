Actor-politician Radha Ravi rejoins AIADMK in Palaniswami’s presence

Chennai: Actor Radha Ravi, suspended from the DMK recently, joined the AIADMK this morning in the presence of party co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways residence.

Radha Ravi, who was suspended from the DMK and divested of all posts, has ‘returned’ to the AIADMK.

He was suspended from the DMK for his controversial remarks about actress Nayanthara. He had spoken derogatorily about her at the audio release function of her film Kolaiyudhir Kalam. It led to a hue and cry against him and the party dropped him like a hot potato.

Radha Ravi later, openly apologised for his remarks and said he would quit the party if he had brought disrepute to it.

Today, he followed it up by joining the AIADMK. He was once a member of the party and won the Assembly by-election from Saidapet constituency in Chennai. He was then a virulent critic of the DMK.