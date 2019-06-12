Chess: Yu Yangyi stops Anand in Altibox tournament in Norway

Sandhornoya: Viswanathan Anand’s winning run of three games came to an end as the Indian ace let go of a decent chance to lose to Yu Yangyi of China in the tiebreak game in the sixth round of Altibox Norway chess tournament here.

Anand did not get much in the Classical game played earlier in the day. Yu Yangyi’s opening preparation has been pretty good and Anand also could not really dent his Petroff defence.

The players had to fight out the Armageddon game soon after a draw was agreed and Anand deviated as early as in the second move when he went for the Bishop’s opening.

Yangyi went for the main line but his position deteriorated in the middle game as Anand clearly had more knowledge.

The Chinese parted with a pawn in order to get some play on the king side and it was here that Anand missed a tactical nuance.

Yangyi won an exchange and it was all over in 48 moves.

It was a day of unusual blunders in the tournament.

American Wesley So allowed a checkmate in one, Ding Liren of China dropped a whole rook and Russian Alexander Grischuk just left his Bishop in front of his opponent’s Bishop.

The big gainer was yet again Magnus Carlsen of Norway who beat Ding Liren in a pawn less rook and opposite coloured bishops endgame.