Kohli among world’s highest-paid athletes: Forbes 2019 list

New Delhi: India cricket captain Virat Kohli has once again become the sole Indian in the Forbes 2019 list of world’s highest-paid athletes, ranked 100th in the table.

Kohli is last on the list of top-100 athletes, headed by Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi, announced Tuesday.

According to the Forbes list, Kohli’s estimated earnings is $ 21 million from endorsements and $ 4 million from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to $ 25 million for the last 12 months.

Ranked 83rd on last year’s list, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th spot despite an increase of $ 1 milliion in endorsements.

Messi has dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world’s highest earner, raking in $ 127 million via salary and endorsement deals. Messi is now ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star who is second with earnings of $ 109 million.