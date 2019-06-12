Nivetha Pethuraj bags a biggie

Young Nivetha Pethuraj is making waves in Tamil cinema. She made a successful debut in Oru Naal Koothu. She followed it up with Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik, a space thriller.

The actress is currently busy with Pon Manickavel, a sop story featuring Prabhhudeva as hero. The shooting for the movie is complete.

Meanwhile, she has been roped in to play the female lead in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, which will be helmed by acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas.

Sources say that the actress will be paired opposite Sushant, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Navdeep is also a part of this project and he has already begun shooting for it.

The film is touted to be a romantic entertainer and Sathyaraj will be seen playing Allu Arjun’s father in the film. Thaman will be composing music.