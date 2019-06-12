Chennai: Ace India off-spinner, R Ashwin, launched the Ashwin Foundation here Tuesday, through which he aims to help young cricketers at his Gen-Next Cricket Institute.

Eight youngsters handpicked by Ashwin were provided scholarship and kits on behalf of the foundation run by Ashwin and his wife Prithi.

The foundation would also aim to create awareness among trainees of Gen-Next Cricket Institute about the importance of eye donation, right to vote and safe driving.

Speaking about India’s chances in the ongoing World Cup, Ashwin observed that the Virat Kohli-led team would dominate like Australia did in 2003 and 2007. He also said Chahal and Kuldeep have grabbed the chances that came their way.

About off-spinners not being preferred much these days, he said it was a wrong perception. Ashwin also mentioned he would be leaving for England 23 June to play for county side Nottinghamshire in the second-half of the season. He had turned out for Worcestershire last time.

“I will be leaving for England on June 23 to play for English county team Nottinghamshire. Let us see how it goes,” he added.