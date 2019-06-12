Samsung to launch 18 June Galaxy M40, priced at Rs 19,990

Samsung India has announced that it will be launching the Galaxy M40 smartphone, its fourth in the Galaxy M series, on 18 June at Rs 19,990.

The mobile has 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and triple rear cameras that comprises a 32 MP main camera with AI scene optimiser, a 5 MP depth camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP camera.

The device which weighs 168 gram, also has 4K video recording, slo-mo and hyperlapse. It also has a 3,500 mAh battery and 15W USB type C fast charging feature, apart from featuring a 16 MP front camera, face unlock and fingerprint sensor.

Available with 6GB RAM and 128 GB memory, which is expandable up to 512 GB, customers who buy the mobile can avail offers from Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel.