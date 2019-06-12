Siddharth’s ‘Aruvam’ is a horror thriller

Siddharth and Catherine Tresa starrer Aruvam is a horror thriller, directed by sai Sekhar.

Speaking about the venture, Sai Sekhar, says, “Horror films have become an integral part of cinema. But Aruvam will be different as it talks about an unexplored zone in this genre. It is a horror film laced with action, romance and entertainment.”

Asked about the title Aruvam, Sai Sekar adds, “Aruvam (Apparition) is the opposite term to ‘Body’ and as the title implies, the central theme of the film is based on supernatural elements.”

Satish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Madhusudhana Rao, Stunt Silva, Poster Nandakumar, Satish, Aadukalam Narain, Kumaravel and Mayilsamy form part of the cast.

The movie has music by S S Thaman and camera by N K Ekambaram. Aruvam is produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts.

Meanwhile, Actor Siddharth and GV Prakash are teaming up for a movie titled Sivappu Manjal Pachai. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sasi.

The makers have completed the post production work and plans are on for a release 5 July. The film is set in the backdrop of Chennai, with Siddharth playing the role of a traffic constable and GV as a bike racer.

