Sivakarthikeyan sings ‘Humpty Dumpty’ for ‘Thumbaa’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has sung a song for Thumbaa, a VFX-heavy film that stars Darshan of Kanaa fame, Dheena and Keerthi Pandian in lead roles.

The actor sung a song named Humpty Dumpty, composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi. The lyrics for the song have been written by Ku Karthik.

Thumbaa is directed by Harish Ram, who worked as an assistant to RS Durai Senthilkumar on films like Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai, and Kodi. An adventure film, Thumbaa‘s first look was revealed a few weeks ago with a quirky promo featuring an animated tiger.

The film will have music by multiple composers — Anirudh, Vivek-Mervin and Santhosh Dayanidhi. The film is produced by Surekha Nyapati and will be released on 21 June.