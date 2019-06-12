TNCA under-19 tournament: Splendid tons by Akash, Anirudh 

Chennai: A splendid century by Akash for City II helped his team score 364 in 87 overs in a TNCA Round Robin Under-19 Tournament match held recently.

SCORE:

At Stag Ground

First Day

City – II 364 in 87 overs (P Kumaravel 66, I S Akash 132 (144b, 18X4), G S Samuvel Raj 57 no, A Anirudh 3 for 59); City – I – 0 for no loss in 1 over

At Murugappa Cricket Ground

First Day

City – III – 369 for 8 in 90 overs (V Abishek 33, R Anirudh Seshadhri 100 (146b, 13X4), Raghavendra Ravi Kumar 35, Md Adhil Shaan 55, P Vidyuth 44 not out, T Shikeeshwar 33 not out, B Aaditya 3 for 79).