Vikranth happy to share screen space with Mysskin, Susee

Suttu Pidikka Utharavu is an action-packed entertainer, says actor Vikranth. Speaking at a medioa meet, he said, “When director Ramprakash Rayappa approached me, I was hesitant to do another multi-starrer. But after listening to the script, I decided not to miss the opportunity.”

“I was awestruck by the way he narrated the story and my character.” Produced by Kalpataru Pictures, the movie also features Mysskin, Suseenthiran and Athulya Ravi in key roles.

Says Mysskin, “I play an assistant commissioner and it’s an interesting premise. Young Rampraash Rayappa has given his best.”

He also appreciated Suseenthiran’s acting skills and said that he would go places. Susee, on his part, said. “Stunt masters have given their life to the film. There are so many action blocks, which are mind-blowing. My costumes were different. In a film, which runs for 2 hours, there are only 25 minutes of dialogue portions. It was a new experience to work in SPU, which is a fast paced thriller.”

The movie is scheduled for 14 June release.