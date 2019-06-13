5 lakh devotees expected for Panchavatee maha kumbabishekam 23 June

Chennai: Festival preparations are in full swing at Panchavatee in Villupuram district, the divine destination known for the gigantic 36 ft Vishwaroopa Jayamangala Anjaneya Swamy, for the maha kumbhabishekam scheduled for 23 June.

Five lakh devotees are expected to attend the mega event. The seven-day spiritual event beginning 17 June will see an array of programmes that will include homams, poojas & rituals, music, dance and spiritual drama.

Speaking at a press conference, Panchamukha Sri Jayamaruthi Seva and Charitable Trust, chairman M Kothandaraman, said, “The first kumbabishekam was held 12 years back in 2007 for the sanctum sanctorum of Valampuri Ganapathy, Pattabisheka Ramachandrar along with the gigantic 36 ft Viswaroopa Jayamangala Panchamukha Anjaaneyaswamy idol. With the recent installation of the 7-1/2 ft Venkatachalapathi stone idol, donated by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, this maha kumbabishekam is expected to be more spiritually grand. Also, it is being conducted with the divine blessings and guidance of many Vedic acharyas, spiritual leaders, gurus and ritwiks for the well-being of humanity.”