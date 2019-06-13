Bhumika is back in Kollywood with Udhayanidhi film

Actress Bhumika, who was part of several hits in Tamil cinema, is back after a long gap. She was last seen playing a key role in Samantha’s U-Turn.

Sources say that she has been signed up for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Kannai Nambadhey.

Mu Maran, the director of the film, said, “It is such a pivotal role. When we were looking for an actress who can give a strong comeback in Tamil with the film, she was our obvious choice.”

“The best part of the film is being shot at night. It is a suspense thriller that has been shaping up really well,” he added. Produced by V N Ranjith Kumar under his Lipi Cine Krafts, the film stars Aathmika as heroine.