Glamorous Pooja Hegde to act in Suriya’s next film?

Actress Pooja Hegde is busy with a handful of Telugu offers. She started her career with Tamil film Mugamoodi that bit the dust.

Sources say that she is all set for a comeback in Kollywood with Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottri.

The buzz is that she has been approached for Suriya’s Soorarai Pottri, which is inspired by Air Deccan airliner founder G R Gopinath’s life.

Sudha Kongara directs the movie. Aparna Balamurali has already been brought on board and the makers needed a glam heroine and hence the choice of Pooja. Sources say talks are on.

In the meantime, Suriya’s Kaappaan is complete and ready for release this August. It is directed by K V Anand and features Arya, Sayeesha, Mohanlal in key roles. Music is by Harris Jeyaraj.