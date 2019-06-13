Is Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Sindhubaadh’ inspired by ‘Ramayana’?

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s next film Sindhubaadh is complete and ready for release.

Directed by S U Arun Kumar with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the movie saw its audio released in a gala manner.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Sethupathi, said, “The movie is about a man who goes in search of his abducted wife.”

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi’s son Suriya plays a pivotal role. Anjali and Linga are also in the cast. “Arun Kumar and I share an excellent rapport. Earlier, we worked together in Pannayarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. It is our third collaboration. He is a wonderful filmmaker and I am confident that after Sindhubaadh, he will direct other actors.”

On Yuvan, Vijay Sethupathi, said, “He is a wonderful music composer. There is soul in his songs. One can easily connect themselves with his numbers.”

Arun Kumar said, “All credit to Vijay Sethupathi who initiated the project. His confidence in my abilities helped me excel.”

Initially, I was hesitant to work with Yuvan Shankar. However, when we met and started composing work, I understood how cool he is to work with. He is open to suggestions, said Arun Kumar.

We shot the movie in Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia, he added.

Yuvan Shankar Raja said, “It was a real pleasure working in the movie. The second-half is full of action and Sindhubaadh is very close to my heart.”

Bankrolled by K and Vanson Movies, the film is all set for release 21 June.