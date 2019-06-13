Love is the word

Tamil cinema has seen romance narrated in various ways. Maayabimbangal will speak about the pain of love, says debutant director K J Surender.

Written and produced by Surender, Maayabimbangal features newcomers Aakash, Janaki, Jarirudhran, Rajeshbala, Arunkumar. Music is by Nandha.

Speaking about the movie, Surender, says, “Nothing can stand as hurdle to true love. Caste, community or religion cannot stand before lovers. Maayabimbangal revolves around a couple and the challenges they face. It would be real and authentic on screen.”

The movie was shot in Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur. The film will be released by V T Cinemas.