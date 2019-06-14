Dubbing works for ‘Tamilarasan’ begins

Actor-producer Vijay Antony, last seen as murderer in Kolaigaran, has begun dubbing for his next ‘Tamilarasan’. Produced by SNS Movies, Babu Yogeeswaran is directing the project which has music by Ilayaraja.

Remya Nambeesan plays the leading lady. Talking about roping in Ilayaraja for the project, the director said, “The film has lot of emotions and background score is of utter importance. Except Raja sir no one can do justice to my script’s BGM. Hence, we opted for Isaignani.'”

Vijay Antony is basking on the success of Kolaigaran. The movie directed by Andrew Louis also featured Arjun.