Ilayaraja to compose music for a sports film

Actor Aadhi will be playing the lead in a sports drama. He dons the role of an athlete in the movie, which is directed by Prithvi Aditya.

The movie has been titled Clap – The Sound of Success. Popular Tollywood actress Akansha Singh and Krishna Kurup of Goli Soda 2 are also in the cast. Ilayaraja is scoring music for the movie.

Clap went on floors on Wednesday. Says Aditya, “Aadhi fits the role well. He took additional efforts in preparing for this role. Akansha Singh has an equal bearing in the script. Nasser, Mime Gopi and Munishkanth form part of the cast.”

On Ilayaraja scoring music for Clap, he says, “We are blessed to have Ilayaraja on board. The reason why we desperately wanted him for this film is because it has an ’emotional’ premise although it’s based on sports drama. The film has five songs and composing will commence soon.”