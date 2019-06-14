Maharashtra boy tops JEE Advanced exam

New Delhi: Maharashtra’s Kartikeya Gupta was declared the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam 2019, the result of which was announced today.

Kartikeya Gupta, who hails from Ballarpur (Maharashtra), topped the exam by scoring 346 out of 372 marks.

Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam. Of the successful candidates, 5,356 are females.

Kartikeya’s father Chandresh Gupta is employed as general manager in the paper industry, while his mother Poonam is a housemaker. This year, Kartikeya cleared the Class 12th board exam with 93.7 per cent marks. After the declaration of the JEE Advanced result, Kartikeya said that though he was confident of getting computer science at IIT Mumbai, he wasn’t very sure of getting the All India number one rank in the prestigious exam.

He used to study for six to seven hours daily besides attending his classes regularly. Giving a piece of advice to future aspirants, Kartikeya said that they should first learn to enjoy their subjects. He also laid emphasis on the daily revision of the course covered by the teachers in the class and clearing all doubts. Along with studies, he said that it is important to relax the mind. He kept himself away from social media, which he termed a big distraction from studies and used an ordinary phone.

While Himanshu Singh of Allahabad secured the second position, Archit Bubna of New Delhi got the third rank in the prestigious exam.

Around 10 am, the IIT Roorkee had released the result for the JEE Advanced 2019 exam, which was conducted 27 May, 2019.

Engineering aspirants aiming for admission into the prestigious IITs can check the result on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. There are 23 IITs in India.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held 27 May, 2019. The date of the exam had to be postponed from 19 May due to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Those who appeared for the exam also received a text message on their registered mobile number once the JEE Advanced 2019 results are declared.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of JEE Result 2019 or IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference. JEE Advanced, a national-level engineering entrance exam held annually, is a gateway for candidates seeking admission in bachelor’s programmes, integrated master’s programmes as well as dual degree programmes offered at 23 IITs including Indian School of Mines (ISM). The seat allotment round is scheduled to be conducted online from 19 June to 17 July.