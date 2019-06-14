Shriya Saran to do a Telugu film

After her wedding with Andrei Koscheev, actress Shriya chose to take a break from cinema. Now she is back to do a movie in Tamil titled Sandakari opposite Vemal.

Buzz is that the actress has signed a project in Telugu, which will be helmed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti. The film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and might go on floors in a month’s time.

It is a female-centric film, which will have Shriya Saran playing a role of a mother to a 10-year-old. “Her role will be something similar to the one she played in the Hindi remake of Drishyam. However, the entire film revolves around her character.”

The actress is currently holidaying in the exotic locales of Colombia with Andrei Koscheev.