‘Adithya Varma’ teaser tomorrow

Actor Vikram’s son Dhruv makes his debt with Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film was earlier shot by director Bala titled as Varmaa.

However, as the makers later had announced that they were not satisfied with the final output of the shoot and have decided to re-shoot the whole film from the scratch with a completely new cast and crew retaining Dhruv.

Named Adithya Varma, it is now being directed by Arjun Reddy’s writer-director Sandeep Vanga’s assistant, Gireesaaya. Banitha Sandhu of October fame is the heroine and Priya Anand is also in the cast. The music of the film is composed by Radhan and produced under the banner E4 Entertainment. It has been revealed that the film’s teaser will be out on 16 June (Sunday).