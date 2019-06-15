AP govt to follow two-pronged approach for corruption-free State

Amravati: “The journey to deliver good governance has just begun. The change we sought will be possible only with the total co-operation of five crore people. My government will move forward with a determination and co-operation of the central and neighbouring state governments,” said Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan yesterday.

A two-pronged approach would be adopted by the State government for a corruption-free and inclusive governance. This would also totally revamp the system and take the service delivery mechanism directly to people’s doorsteps with an integrated welfare agenda, he said.

He further assured that the AP government-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy believes in total transparency, and to ensure this, the government has sought the assistance of a judicial commission to look into every sizeable tender taken in State even before it is floated.

The governor spoke at a joint sitting of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and the Assembly on the third day of the first session. Priorities and focus areas of the new YSR Congress government was highlighted at the meeting.

“It is time for the new government to focus on immediate concerns, some of which are a consequence of the state bifurcation and the rest are consequences of inept handling of the challenges emerged post bifurcation, the governor said, in a charge against the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime,” Narasimhan said.

He further said the State’s treasury is nearly empty because of misutilisation of government resources, and so public money and all attendant resources would be spent with care.

Implementation of all promises, including Special Category Status to the State, made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 would be top on Jagan’s agenda. Farmers’ welfare would be top priority and the government would bring about a transformation in the agriculture sector, said the Governor. He announced that the government planned to set up a State Farmers Commission to bring in reforms in the agriculture sector. Nava Ratnalu with nine themes were promised by the government: Rythu Bharosa, Aarogya Sri, Amma Vodi, pensions, fee reimbursement, housing for all poor, youth employment and job creation, Aasara-Cheyuta, liquor ban in a phased manner and Jalayagnam (irrigation projects) come under Nava Ratnalu.

“A third-party enquiry by irrigation and technical experts is also envisaged to set right deficiencies and irregularities, if any, in the projects. Should it find necessary, the government will not hesitate to go for reverse tendering after due diligence,” Narasimhan added. He also appealed to the Union government toy compensate the people for the loss of opportunities because of bifurcation of the State.