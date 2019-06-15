FCI review: Paddy procurement has gone up to 17.50 lakh tons in TN

Chennai: Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who was in Chennai yesterday to review the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) performance in the southern region, said in Tamilnadu the procurment of paddy has gone up in the last five years. This has been achieved because of the result of increase in minimum support price (MSP) offered to the crop, he said.

During 2018-19, MSP has gone up from Rs 15.10 per kg in 2016-17 to Rs 17.70 per kg, and procurement has increased from 2.11 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to 17.50 lakh tonnes this year.

The State is now having enough stocks for meeting the buffer and strategic reserves with 11.16 lakh tonnes of rice and 88,000 tonnes of wheat. There has been an increase in storage capacity from 6.35 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 12.87 lakh tonnes in 2018-19, listed the minister.

Due to strict monitoring and improvement in scientific storage methods, there has been no damage of foodgrains, he said.

Speaking about the first food museum at a cost of Rs 102 lakh in Thanjavur, Paswan said, the work was progressing well and is expected to open by December 2019.

According to media reports, the food museum is meant for displaying the growth and activities of the FCI and creating awareness among farmers on the corporation’s activities. Initiatives on rationalising the labour force in FCI has given excellent results. In Tamilnadu alone, savings of an amount of Rs 35.60 lakh could be achieved in the past two years, added Paswan.