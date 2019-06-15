GV Prakash’s next is ‘Ayiram Jenmangal’

Ramesh P Pillai, a prominent financier, has ventured into movie production now. His maiden production venture Sivappu, Manjal, Pachai is ready for release.

His next production venture stars G V Prakash Kumar in the lead. Ezhil, who has given successful movies like Thullaatha Manamum Thullum, Poovellam Un Vaasam, is directing this horror movie.

A Chennai youth right out of college is struggling to get into a job, while he gets a unique offer as to chase the ghost, from a demon-possessed person abroad and he takes up that challenging job. Did he chase away the ghost, saved the person or not is the story line.

Ezhil has sprinkled this horror flick with humor, intrinsically intertwined with the storyline which gives it a different colour. U K Senthil Kumar cranks the camera, while Gopi Krishna takes care of the editing. Sathya has scored the music with lyrics by Yugabharathi, Vivek, Rakesh, Karunguyil Ganesh.