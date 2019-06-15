JIPMER patient with Nipah virus symptoms tests negative

Puducherry: The Puducherry Health Department yesterday said the a 52-year-old man who was admitted at JIPMER on 11 June with symptoms of Nipah has tested negative. This news has come as a relief amidst growing concern over the breakout of the disease.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune, which received the sample, informed that the test was negative. The news was issued by the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Raman in a press release.

The patient Natarajan was working in Guruvayoor in Kerala and had come to his native town of Cuddalore when he fell sick. He was later admitted to a hospital with high fever and suspected encephalitis, and was referred to the JIPMER for diagnosis.

The Puducherry government had said it was fully geared to tackle the virus and isolation wards were set up in hospitals to prevent the disease from entering the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, in Tamilnadu, mobile medical teams screened sick travellers crossing over from Kerala. Awareness drives were also being conducted.