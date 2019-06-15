Missing Kerala circle inspector traced to Karur, in Tamilnadu

Kochi: A circle inspector of the Kochi city police, who went missing following an argument with his superior officer, has been traced to neighbouring Tamilnadu, the police said today.

Kochi Central Police Station circle inspector V S Navas was reportedly found in Karur railway station by the Tamilnadu railway police.

A team of police personnel from Kerala has left for Tamilnadu to bring him back, they said. He was reported missing since Thursday morning allegedly after an argument with his senior officer over the wireless set Wednesday night.

His wife had alleged that Navas went missing due to the mental torture by his superior officers. He was also humiliated by them, she had claimed.