Natty to romance Aishwarya Rajesh in his next

Aishwarya Rajesh will play cinematographer-actor Natty’s ladylove in Sivakarthikeyan’s next directed by Pandiraj. Anu Emmanuel is SK’s pair in the film.

Speculation are rife that Aishwarya will be seen as Siva’s sister in the movie. Set in a rural milieu, the plot revolves around brother-sister bonding and high on emotions.

Sources say that Aishwarya’s character adds to the emotional quotient of the family drama.

Remember Sivakarthikeyan’s debut production venture Kanaa on women’s cricket had Aishwarya as the central character and Siva appearing in a crucial segment in the film.

Archana, Bharathiraja, Samuthirakani, Soori, Yogi Babu and R K Suresh are part of the ensemble cast.