Union Minister Paswan appeals to minorities to support NDA

Chennai: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan yesterday Slammed the opposition parties for allegations about manipulation of electronic voting machines during the recently concluded elections.

He appealed to SC/ST, OBCs, minorities and other weaker sections to strengthen the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He assured that the NDA would win the hearts of all sections of people through its work in the next five years.

Paswan was in Chennai to review the Food Corporation of India’s performance in the southern region. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “We have complete confidence that in the next five years we would be able to deliver progress to all the sections and win hearts in such a way that every Indian would forget supporting any other alliance in the future but would be solidly behind NDA alone.”

He questioned why Congress and other parties suddenly stopped making “reckless allegations” regarding the manipulation of EVMs

“Is it because they have no way of explaining how manipulated EVM would have resulted in opposition victories of the DMK and its allies in Tamilnadu, YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and the UDF in Kerala,” Paswan further added.