Vijay Sethupathi to play heroine’s dad

Vijay Sethupathi, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will play a pivotal role in newcomer Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s acting debut film Uppena.

A rustic love story set in the backdrop of a sea, the film will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the father of its leading lady, Krithi Shetty. Directed by debutant Buchu Babu Sana, the film, which showcases Vaisshnav in a fisherman’s avatar, will go on floors later this month.

The music is by Devi Sri Prasad. Vijay Sethupathi is also making his Malayalam debut with Jayaram-starrer Marconi Mathai.