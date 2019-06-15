Vijayakanth’s son to play cop in his next

Shanmuga Pandian, son of ace Vijayakanth, will be playing a police officer in his next film. It will be directed by Bhoopalan,a former associate of Siva. Te film is set in Kancheepuram and Ronica has been roped in to play Pandian’s pair.

Speaking about the film, the director says, ‘It is a realistic attempt. The hero completes his college in Kancheepuram and gets selected in police force and returns to his own area. It has romance, humour, emotions and sentiment intact.”

National award winner Archana will be essaying Pandian’s mother and their emotional quotient is one of the high points of the movie, he adds.

The supporting cast includes Munishkanth, Vamsi Krisha, Pawan, Sai Dheena, Azhagam Perumal and Pappu in the cast.