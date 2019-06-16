Maddy, Simran come together again

Chennai: Madhavan and Simran who acted together in films like Parthale Paravasam and Kannathil Muthamital are coming together on screen after 15 years for ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

“15 years later. Thiru and Indira turn into Mr & Mrs Nambi Narayanan.#rocketryfilm @actormaddy #actormaddy #rocketrythenambieffect #15yearslater @SimranbaggaOffc @vijaymoolantalkies,” wrote Madhavan on his Instagram page and shared a collage of pics with his costar Simran.

Jointly produced by Tricolor Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and Saffron Ganesha Entertainment, Gopi Amarnath is cranking the camera for the film and Sathish Surya takes care of the cuts. Simultaneously made in Tamil, English, and Hindi, the Tamil version of the film has been titled as Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu