Mehreen Pirzada to romance Dhanush

Chennai: Actor Dhanush is currently busy with Asuran, directed by Vettrimaran. He will soon begin shooting for a movie to be helmed by Edhir Neechal and Kodi director R S Durai Senthilkumar. The film is bankrolled by T G Thyagarajan.

Mehreen Pirzada, who made her Tamil debut with the Suseenthiran-directed Nenjil Thunivirundhal, will play the heroine in the film. In Kollywood, the actress was last seen in the Anand Shankar’s NOTA, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Actress Sneha and Sarabham fame actor Naveen Chandra are also in the cast.