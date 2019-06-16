Parliament session begins tomorrow

New Delhi: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened tomorrow. The Union Budget will be presented on 5 July.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its first meeting recently approved the summoning of the 17th Lok Sabha on 17 June (Monday) and subject to the exigencies of Government Business, the session will conclude on 26 July (Friday), an official statement said.

The Rajya Sabha will be convened on 20 June (Thursday) and subject to exigencies of government business, the session will conclude on 26 July (Friday), it said. The first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on 19 June.

The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Central Hall of Parliament on 20 June (Thursday), in term of article 87(1) of the Constitution.

The economic survey will be tabled on 4 July. The Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on 5 July (Friday) at 11 am. Newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha. This will be first full Budget of Modi 2.0 government.

In view of the general elections, the interim Budget for the current fiscal was presented by the then finance minister Piyush Goyal. Besides Triple Talaq Bill, the bills likely to be introduced in Parliament are The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019. The first Parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha session will have a total of 30 sittings.

Seven-time MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s Virendra Kumar is set to be the protem speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. He was Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development (headed by Maneka) and MoS in the Minority Affairs Ministry in the previous Narendra Modi government. According to reports, his name was finalised by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and he will be administered oath by President Ram Nath Kovind.

According to reports, the race for the post was between senior BJP Parliamentarians, including former Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh and Virender Kumar. Former Ministers Jual Oram and S S Ahluwalia were also among the possible candidates.

Earlier, the Centre convened an all-party meeting today ahead of Parliament session. During the meeting, the government sought support of the Opposition parties to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.