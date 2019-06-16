TN police official tries to disperse mob, attacked in Theni

Theni: District Superintendent of Police V Baskaran was injured after a crowd threw stones him when he tried to hold peace talks and disperse them at a nearby village, police said Saturday.

Baskaran suffered injuries near his eye and head and has been hospitalised, they said. Trouble began when a group people of Saruthupatti village blocked traffic on the highway here last night, demanding action against men belonging to Lakshmipuram for allegedly assaulting a man hailing from their area.

When the district police chief arrived at the spot to hold peace talks and disperse the crowd, unidentified men hurled stones at him and personnel of the striking force. While Bhaskaran was injured near his eye and head, a couple of other personnel sustained similar injuries and were rushed to the medical college hospital here.

The SP was shifted early today to Madurai and is now being treated at a private eye hospital, police said. Tension between the people of Saruthupatti and Lakshmipuram, who belong to different communities, has been simmering for about a week now and they have been trading charges against each other.

In view of the volatile situation, police pickets have been posted in both villages and other sensitive spots. Senior police officials have arrived here to monitor the situation and ensure steps to maintain law and order.