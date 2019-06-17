A few creating false image as if Chennai facing acute crisis: Velumani

Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said a few people are creating a false image that Chennai is facing acute water scarcity. Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today, he said no hotels have so far been shut down due to water scarcity.

“It is quite common in IT companies to ask their employees to work from home and this should not be associated with water scarcity. Water supply has been increased from 450 MLD to 525 MLD in Chennai through various means. Tanker lorries are carrying 7,000 trips/day and this will be increased to 10,000 trips,” he said.