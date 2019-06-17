A few creating false image as if Chennai facing acute crisis: Velumani

Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said a few people are creating a false image that Chennai is facing acute water scarcity. Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today, he said no hotels have so far been shut down due to water scarcity.
“It is quite common in IT companies to ask their employees to work from home and this should not be associated with water scarcity. Water supply has been increased from 450 MLD to 525 MLD in Chennai through various means. Tanker lorries are carrying 7,000 trips/day and this will be increased to 10,000 trips,” he said.
|The Chief Minister today held a review meeting about the ban on plastics and water scarcity in the State.
Ministers and senior officials participated in the meeting at the Secretariat here where the Chief Minister gave important instructions to them.
It may be noted that from today the Chennai Corporation will impose a fine up to Rs one lakh on those who use, store and sell banned plastic items. The fine will be in four categories from Rs 100 to Rs one lakh.