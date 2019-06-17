Actor Ajith’s blockbuster ‘Vedalam’ to be remade in Hindi

Actor Ajith’s blockbuster Vedalam is all set to speak in Hindi.

Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar has now bought the remake rights of Vedalam, directed by Siruthai Siva.

Sources say that the makers are in talks with actor John Abraham to reprise Ajith’s role in the film.

John Abraham is currently shooting for a film titled Pagalpanti, which is also bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

Vedalam follows the lives of two siblings and their sentiments for each other.

Shruti Haasan was seen paired opposite Ajith and Lakshmi Menon played the role of his sister.