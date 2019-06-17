Centenary celebrations of Appanna Bhagavathar to be held 21 June

Chennai: Carva Trust, Rajaji Street, is all set to celebrate the centenary birth celebrations of its founder, Chittoor Appanna Bhagavathar, on 21 June at Ragasudha Hall, Mylapore, with a range of concerts and presentation of awards.

Speaking on this, Carva Rajasekar, trustee and son of Appanna Bhagavathar, said, “Way back in the 1950s, my father began performing Purandaradasar utsavam and Thyagarajar aganda namam every year in Mahadevan Street, where our family resided.”

“For a week, concerts based on kritis of Purandaradasar and Thyagarajar were performed every day in our house and my father took special care in organising the concerts, that saw vidwans from various places coming in.”

Now, Rajasekhar too is organising similar programmes every year in Mambalam at Ayodhya Mandapam through Carva Trust and this time, the event is scheduled to be held on 29 and 30 June.

Sharing a few words about organising the event, Rajasekhar said, “Everytime I organise the event, I fondly remember my father who devoted and dedicated his whole life to music. I am delighted to celebrate his centenary year.”

The celebrations include awarding of ‘Satya Sangita Rasika Shiromani’ award to vocalist Bale S Sampath, also a longtime resident of West Mambalam, a press release said.

Carva Rajasekar can be reached at 98401 39156.