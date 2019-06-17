Chennai-based teen speaks about his passion for bodybuilding

What much change can a person undergo in a span of 12 months? Well, a teenager in the city found a new passion and bulked his body from 45 kg to 70 kg in just a year. The story of M Subash Kanth (19) speaks ‘volumes’, literally!

A resident of Chandeeswaram, Subash is a third year BCA student of SRM college. He is being guided by Raj Kumar, Mr India 2015 bronze medalist, and Kannan, Mr Tamilnadu 2019.

But why did he hit the gym in the first place? The youngster who is currently aiming for the ‘Mr India junior’ title, says, “I have friends who went to the gym even when in school. I did not know if it was just a hype or if it had any benefits until I began watching motivational videos on the subject on social media. Thus, I started working out when I was 18 and weighed just 45 kg then.” “At my very first competition, I did not even make it to top ten. But with the advice and motivation of my coaches, I went forward.”

He was placed tenth in Me Uzone conducted by NABBA and seventh in Junior Mr Tamilandu. “I want to take part in Mr South India contest that is to take place in a few months, compete in Mr India in November and another competition in Singapore this December,” he lists out enthusiastically.

Subash says that he is very careful when it comes to food. “I take 10 to 12 meals a day, beginning at 6 am. My daily diet consist of sprouts, bananas, 10 eggs, plain cake, 50 grams of ice cream, boiled chicken and brown rice, boiled broccoli and carrot, protein powder (sathumaavu kanji), peanut butter and bread. A normal person cannot eat that much, but we do so to bulk up.”

Talking about his transformation, he says, “I look at the mirror daily to see how big I was getting and feel happy when people notice and speak about it.” Though he knows about the use of steroids, he says that he has never used them. “With steroids you can build a body in four months. But my physique is built over a year and a half with mere hard work.”

One look at him, and you can tell that Subash has put his mind and body toward the sport. “The only hurdle now is finding a sponsor,” he signs off.

He can be contacted at 7708478885.