Power shutdown in Chennai 18 June

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city, Tuesday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Saidapet West: Kattabomman Block, Muthurangan Block, Anjuham Nagar, Parry Nagar, School Street, RR Colony All Street, VSM Garden, Bharathi Block, Errikarai Street, Entire Saidapet West Areas, 7 & 11th Avenue, LIC Colony, Nagathamman Koil Street, Annamalai Chetty Nagar, Ethiraj Nagar, KV Colony I to V Streets, Postal Colony I to IV Streets, Kamashipuram IInd & 10th Avenue, Ashok Nagar 58 to 64th Streets, Naikamman Street, Muveender Colony, Part of Ashok Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street, Sekar Nagar, West Jones Road, Ashok Nagar 12th Avenue, Ramapuram Ramaswamy Street, Rajagopal Street, Anjaneyar Koil Street, Ramanujam Street, Barathiyar Street, Mosque Pallam, Dhanasekaran Street, VGP Salai.

MMDA Colony: A- Block to R- Block, Kamala Nehru Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets, Sidco, Ashoka Nagar, Subbarao Nagar, Veerapandi Nagar, Rani Annanagar, Kalki Nagar, 100 Feet Road.

Arumbakkam: Metha Nagar, NM Road, MH Colony, Railway Colony, Ampa Skywalk, Franko India, Vaishnav College, Govindan Street, Collectrate Colony, Ayyavo Colony, Gayathri Devi, Razak Garden, JD Durai Raj Nagar, Azad Nagar, VGA Nagar and SBI Officers Colony.

Choolaimedu: Sakthi Nagar 1st to 5th Streets, Thiruvalluvapuram 1st and 2nd Streets, Thiruvengadapuram 1st and 2nd Streets, Nelson Manikam Road, East & West Namachivayapuram, Choolaimedu High Road, Gill Nagar, Abdulla Street, Basha Street, Neela Kandan Street and Khan Street.

Kodambakkam: Bajanai Koil 3rd and 4th Streets.

Azhagiri Nagar: Thamizhar Veethi, Elangovadigal Nagar, Bathmanaban Main Road, Gangai Amman Koil Street, Periyar Pathai Part – II, Ayyappan Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and Andavan Street.