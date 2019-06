Annai Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association and Gnana Siddi Vinyakar Temple committee members conveyed their greetings to Member of Parliament, Kallakurichi, Dr Gautham Sigamani.

A press release said, “Dr. Gautham runs Bloom Hospital in the neighbourhood, which conducts various medical camps for the benefit of the people here. His wife Dr Kavitha Gautham, who is greatly involved with the hospital, is also service minded. The association is proud of his achievements.”