Residents speak about niggling worries on Saligramam roads

Chennai: It might seem that the problems on Saligramam roads are minor, but it is essential to sort them out, say residents and road-users.

NO CHECK

Work on the construction of stormwater drains was taken up and completed four months ago in 10 spots round the K K Salai and the Abu Salai in Kaveri Rangan Nagar. The only trouble is sieves are yet to be fitted and hence the purpose of the stormwater drain is not served as garbage from the road will cover the holes and get into the drain.

Hence, it is requested that sieves be fitted to the inlet points of the stormwater drains as early as possible, says Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Abu Salai.

LESS OF SHELTER

Chellappa, a long-time resident of K K Salai, says that the bus shelter on the road was removed to felicitate the construction of the stormwater drain and though the work is over, the shelter has not been installed. This results in commuters having to stand in the scorching sun while waiting for their bus. A few days ago, a teenage girl fainted while she waited for the bus. Immediate action to instal the shelter would be highly appreciated, he adds.

WEIGHTY ISSUE

Many shopkeepers store their wares on the road which could damage the stormwater drains, say members of the Kaveri Rangan Nagar Residents Welfare Association who also add that repeated complaints to the civic body has not yielded any response.

Prabhakar, a resident of Logaiah Colony, Saligramam, says that this road and Kaveri Street, falling under ward 129, are subject to maximum encroachments.

Many vehicles are parked in the no-parking zones and commercial establishments stock their wares on the footpath, not to speak of the menace of share autos who to take this route to by-pass Kaliamman Koil Street. He adds that they have collectively represented to R5 Virugambakkam police station but to no avail.

The News Today Team contacted the civic body and it was informed that action to redress the problems would be initiated shortly.