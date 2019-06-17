Rohini, Radhika feature in Aarav’s movie ‘Marketraja MBBS’

Veteran actress Rohini plays a key role in Marketraja MBBS, directed by Saran.

The movie stars Aarav in the lead. He rose to fame with his appearance in the Bigg Boss show.

In Marketraja MBBS, Aarav plays a railway contractor who turns into a rowdy. Rohini plays a deaf-mute woman in the movie.

Mumbai actress Kavya Thapar is the heroine. Veteran actress Radhika is also in the cast.

Sources say that it is a comedy caper set in north Chennai.

The movie also has Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Pradeep Rawat, Yogi Babu, Chaams, Prabhakar of Baahubali-fame and Devadarshini.

Simon King, who received critical acclaim for his recent score in Kolaigaran, composes the music.