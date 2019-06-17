Saligramam resident assists patients at Sankara Nethralaya

Chennai: If you have a passion to serve and give back to society, age is no limit, says A C Varman, a resident of Indira Gandhi Street, Saligramam, Chennai.

The former NLC general manager starts his day at 6 am. He travels by MTC bus and reaches Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital, Nungambakkam, to assist patients and doctors.

Speaking to News Today, Varman said, “He was inspired by his neighbour Krishnan, who has been visiting Sankara Nethralaya hospital and doing service there for the last 16 years. One day, I went along with him to see what he was doing. While Krishnan was busy with his routine, I saw a woman from Bangladesh with her infant struggling as she could not communicate either in English or Hindi and the doctors were finding it difficult to know what she was saying. Seeing the plight of the patient, I intervened, helped the patient and communicated the message to the doctors. This made the patient and doctors happy. From that day, I started my services and three years have passed now.”

Varman said he feels happy and considers it a blessing to serve the public and particularly Sankara Nethralaya. Its free service for indigent patients attracts huge crowds from across the country, he added.

The Saligramam resident said he is a regular at the free eye camps conducted by the hospital which is a monthly affair. The camp brings in state-of-the-art medical technology to the doorstep of the villagers who otherwise cannot afford it. The beneficiaries include industrial labourers and particularly elderly belonging to the lower economic strata, whose quality of life has remarkably changed, making them self-dependent, to earn a living or manage their daily routine.

Varman said during his stint at NLC, he has been an active member of the union and also involved in social activities and conducted blood donation camps along with his colleagues.

“Once a State Transport bus plying from Chennai to Thanjavur met with an accident near the NLC office. The office staff rushed to the help of the victims and collected 36 units of blood within an hour, which was much appreciated by all,” he recalled.

Varman can be reached at 97911 38648.